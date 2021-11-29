 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $199,900

Country Charmer in the Rehobeth School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split bedroom plan. When you enter the living room from your spacious front porch, with original hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace, your enter the heart of the home. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and dressing area. Other end of the home features 2 bedrooms with double closets and hall bathroom. Large kitchen off of large walk in laundry. Back deck with build out. 2 Lots. Pole Barn with electricity.

