3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $199,900

Adorable, Well Maintained home in Autumn Crest Sub. Full Brick w 2 year new stainless steel appliances & Laminate flooring in the common areas. The open floorplan welcomes guest to enjoy the Family sitting area, dining area and lovely kitchen w white cabinets and neutral counter tops. Plenty of storage and a large pantry will hide all your clutter. The laundry room has shelving and storage space as well. The Master suite includes the spacious bedroom, neutral colored bath w double vanities, shower/tub combo, separate water closet and organized closet for clothing. 2 Bedrooms and a Full bath are joined at the front of the home for guest or children. This second bath also includes a shower/tub combo. The rear porch is covered and over looks the privacy fenced yard. A chain link fence has been added for a special ‘dog walk' area. This home has been well maintained and loved. Desirable neighborhood for location close to businesses, shopping, Headland and neighborly community.

