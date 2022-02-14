Nice updated home in Rehobeth with tons of personality. Updates from 2019-2021: metal roof, HP, insulation, duct work, wiring, windows, plumbing, paint, hot water heater, appliances, natural gas, and LVP flooring throughout. Storage room off of carport, fenced in backyard, and screened in porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here are nine new businesses coming soon to the Circle City:
- Updated
Creating modern upscale living spaces while preserving the 1950s-era charm of the old, red-bricked apartment complex on Cherokee Avenue was a …
- Updated
EUFAULA — Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?
- Updated
Five suspects, including two unnamed juveniles, who conspired to rob a Pansey man are charged in his shooting death, the Houston County sherif…
- Updated
Slocomb principal David Tice couldn’t help but notice Bryant Garrison’s organizational skills, knowledge and energy.
- Updated
A Dothan woman accused of punching and kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to the unborn child’s death, is out of jail after a ju…
- Updated
RED LEVEL – A two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Red Level man.
- Updated
Moses McDowell scored 28 points, including 10 in a decisive fourth quarter, to power Daleville to a 56-48 Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament win over…
- Updated
Sixteen area high school basketball programs received a late Christmas present Friday at the Dothan Civic Center as checks from proceeds of th…