3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $205,500

All brick beauty is 3 BR/2 BA, (Split bedroom) with two car garage, large laundry, open floor plan and walk-up attic (The Builder, Mark Everett, special feature). Trey ceilings in Grandroom and master bedroom. Attractive neutral dcor, new carpet in bedrooms! GE appliances. Screened porch and a covered patio. Accessible features: roll in master shower, zero steps from garage and porches to house and more. Fenced in backyard. Superb neighborhood with sidewalks! Close to Publix.

