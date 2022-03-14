3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $207,500

Great 3 br/2 ba home minutes from RCC & the AL School of Osteopathic Medicine. New roof in 2021, new HVAC in 2019, a kitchen renovation in 2018 w/quartz countertops, a backsplash & new appliances. A sun room, added in 2016, has its own heating/cooling unit. Wait until you see the huge walk-in closet that was added to the primary suite. It would work equally well as an exercise room, nursery, office, craft/hobby room, etc. The primary bath has a handicapped shower, dual sinks & a linen closet.