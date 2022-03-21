 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $210,000

Great Country Setting in south Dothan !! Beautiful landscaped yards ! 2 +- acres with a nice metal shop , approx 20'x30' with a 12' x 30' lean to, One level brick house with many possibilities. Potential to divide and build more homes or just spread out and relax.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert