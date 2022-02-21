3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $213,000

Great home w/wood privacy fenced back yard. Newer Carpet, & Vinyl Plank, Granite Counter tops thru out house, Nice Kitchen w/stainless appliances including frig, & ceramic tile floor, Eat in Bar & pantry. Double french doors from Dining to back private yard. Plantation shutters and wood blinds. Nice master suite w/Sep. shower & Tub, Double vanities, Lots of cabinet storage. S/D has a Park, Pavilion and Basketball Court. Fresh paint, yards done & cleaned and ready to show on Saturday 19th Feb