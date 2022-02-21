 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $214,900

Cute home in Chapelwood subdivision features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious Kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash- off Kitchen is a separate Dining Room space. Enjoy the large, open living space with gas fireplace. Laundry Room has plenty of cabinet space. Large, fenced in backyard features two buildings- both with power run to them. This is a home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and is convenient to all Dothan has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert