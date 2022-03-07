3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $214,900

Beautiful, updated Garden District charmer! Lots of living space in this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the home with a newly added playroom space, large laundry room and den with wood burning fireplace! Lots of great natural light coming through the bay window in the family room overlooking the private fenced in yard. Off of the den is the perfect office space for anyone that works from home! Master suite has sep shower/tub, and so much more!!