Located in the historical garden district, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all newly updated vinyl flooring, carpet, light fixtures, plumbing, and countertops. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back deck in the fenced in back yard. The office off the kitchen could be a 4th bedroom. Large storage space off the carport.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $215,000
