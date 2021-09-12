 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $215,000

Location! Location! The one level home features high ceilings in the living area and a gas fireplace to enjoy the cool fall evenings! Boasting an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and plenty of natural light. The large sunroom/flex space offers endless possibilities to cater to any family's need for additional space. The master suite w/private bath features tiled shower, garden tub, window seat and walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and small shed. Located in Mill Creek!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Kay Ivey: 'I'm standing in the way' of Biden's vaccine mandates
State and Regional News

Gov. Kay Ivey: 'I'm standing in the way' of Biden's vaccine mandates

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you and these life-saving actions,” Biden said during a Thursday press conference. “If ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert