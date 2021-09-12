Location! Location! The one level home features high ceilings in the living area and a gas fireplace to enjoy the cool fall evenings! Boasting an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and plenty of natural light. The large sunroom/flex space offers endless possibilities to cater to any family's need for additional space. The master suite w/private bath features tiled shower, garden tub, window seat and walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and small shed. Located in Mill Creek!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $215,000
