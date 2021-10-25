3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,000

Updates galore! Take a look at this 3/2 home on 3.5acres in Rehobeth School District. It is move in ready!! New in the last 6 years, cabinets, stainless appliances, new countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile. Updated flooring. Wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room, breakfast nook plus an eat at bar in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Plus a large SUNROOM overlooking the property! Roof 10yrs. 24x28 Shop. RV parking. Call for appt. Copy of Survey on dining table. SEE UPLOADED DOCUMENTS