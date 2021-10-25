 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,000

Updates galore! Take a look at this 3/2 home on 3.5acres in Rehobeth School District. It is move in ready!! New in the last 6 years, cabinets, stainless appliances, new countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile. Updated flooring. Wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room, breakfast nook plus an eat at bar in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Plus a large SUNROOM overlooking the property! Roof 10yrs. 24x28 Shop. RV parking. Call for appt. Copy of Survey on dining table. SEE UPLOADED DOCUMENTS

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert