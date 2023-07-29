Built in 2019, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a wonderful open floor plan. The covered front porch opens to a foyer space with a coat closet, then opening the to the living area, with tray ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring, The adjacent kitchen has an eat-at bar space with four bar stools that remain with the home. Granite counter tops sit above white cabinetry with attractive trim. Gray Subway tiles separate the upper cabinets. The stainless appliances, including the refrigerator, remain with the home. The dining area is framed in wainscoting with a spherical chandelier and a double window overlooking the backyard. A full-glass door leads out to a covered back deck and the large, fenced backyard. Also adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious laundry room leading into the home from the attached garage. The front-loading washer and dryer also remain. The primary bedroom is located at the end of a hall, complete with a tray ceiling and recessed lighting. The ensuite bath has dual sinks set in a granite vanity, with adjacent linen cabinetry. There's a also beautiful shower, tiled to the ceiling, and a walk-in closet. The two spare bedrooms share a hall bath that's also tiled, with a granite-topped vanity.