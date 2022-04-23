3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,900

Don't miss out on owning this beautiful and immaculate 4 year old home in the newest addition of Poplar Grove! This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1643 sqft of living space. 2 car attached garage, vinyl floors in the main living space, carpets in the bedrooms. It has an open floorplan with a split bedroom layout. Money saving natural gas stove and water heater and a gas grill connection out back. Southern style covered front porch and a screened in back porch! This home has a large, fully fenced in backyard that offers plenty of room for pets and kids to play!