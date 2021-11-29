 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $219,900

Beautiful Brick one story home with low maintenance yards. Located just across from Robert Trent Jones golf course. Beautiful rich hardwood floors. Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. Large Master Suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Just down the road from shopping and dining! Ready for a quick sale.

