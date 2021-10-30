 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $221,899

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $221,899

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $221,899

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The entry way opens to a spacious dining area that flows seamlessly into the great room and covered porch. This space was made for entertaining with a U-shaped kitchen off the dining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert