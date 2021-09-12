The plans that lie behind you and those that lie in front of you pale in comparison to what lies inside of The Emmerson. Through the cozy entryway you're greeted with the wide-open space of a great room, centered by a charming fireplace, with adjoining kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts a u-shaped work center with breakfast bar and a pantry smartly tucked in near the door to the back patio. Off the great room you'll find a full bathroom flanked by two identical bedrooms. The master retreat is off the rear of the home for maximum privacy enjoy the spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Back at the front of the house, entering off the entryway, you'll find a laundry room that connects into the 2-car garage, the perfect place to kick your shoes off before entering the main living area. Every square inch of this home has been thought out to provide the maximum living experience in a modest footprint.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $224,899
