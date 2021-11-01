 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $224,900

Home is Available for showing! Clean, well-maintained, all electric brick home w/ some updates including newly enclosed 16x22 sunroom. New: Roof, leaf guard gutters, HVAC, water heater, garage door openers, electric FP & lime wash on exterior brick. Home has plantation shutters, split BR plan, additional room in garage for storage/work area, separate vanities in MBA, dining room, privacy fenced backyard, RV parking w/ electric, covered storage area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert