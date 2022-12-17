3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $225,000

Welcome Home to 232 Lace Drive in the Prevatt Place Subdivision. Immaculate, well maintained, one owner home is ready for you and your family to move right in. Everything in the home is less than 6 years old. This Open 3-bedroom, 2 bath floor plan offers a cathedral ceiling in the living area and a trey ceiling in master bedroom, granite throughout, including an oversized island in the kitchen. All stainless appliances remain, including the washer and dryer. Relax on your private covered rear patio that's perfect for entertaining. Back porch faces the woods at the rear of the subdivision. Many extras including the 2-carattached garage, the oversized separated laundry room, and large master closet.