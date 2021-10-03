Most recently operated as Mane Lines Salon, this property is equipped with 4-seat Italian salon chairs, 3 shampoo chairs, 2 Rinnai water heaters (1 recirculates) and 2 new AC units! Formerly a bed and breakfast, there are many custom features throughout! Highlights include wood floors, granite counters and gas stove in the kitchen, a butler's pantry, master suite with clawfoot tub and tiled shower, 8' vinyl fence and detached garage! Many windows ~3 years old! Stucco exterior is solid as a rock!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $225,000
