PROPOSED CONST:Brick Front w/Fiber Cement Board sides&back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof w/ Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The entry way opens to a spacious dining area that flows into the great room&covered porch.This space was made for entertaining w/ a U-shaped kitchen off the dining.Buyer/or Buyer's Agent to satisfy self tTo any&all pertinent information.Garrett plan
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $226,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?
- +6
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop sho…
- Updated
AUBURN —- Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has his new offensive coordinator.
- Updated
Dothan’s Jaala Torrence displayed the the SEC championship ring on her finger, proud of the accomplishments from this past season as part of t…
- Updated
Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.
- Updated
A Geneva man has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Dec. 13, according to infor…
- Updated
MARIANNA—Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they’r…
- Updated
A Houston County deputy was seriously injured late Saturday afternoon when a large deer collided with his county vehicle on Houston County 33 …
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
ENTERPRISE – A local woman died Saturday in a vehicle crash.