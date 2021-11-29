 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $229,000

This brick home with 2 car attached garage is located on the west side of town close to shopping, a hospital, restaurants, entrainment, and a grocery store. The bedrooms are very spacious. Right off the spacious eat-in kitchen is a sunroom included with A/C and heat. The large back yard is fenced in.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert