3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $229,900

Don't miss out on this fabulous 3 BR 2 1/2 bath home with a bonus room that could serve as your fourth bedroom, playroom, or bonus room. Home sits on a large lot with a fenced in backyard. Walk into your grand room that features a wood-burning fireplace that directly goes to your formal dining room. Home features a beautiful updated kitchen with quartz counters & SS appliances. Large master & large master bath with Jacuzzi tub is a perfect sanctuary.Huge floored attic for plenty of storage!!