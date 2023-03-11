Ready for you to move in! 231 Lace Drive in Dothan, in Prevatt Place Subdivision sits on .29 of an acre and is completely fenced in the back yard. The covered porch in the back is a great place to start or end your day. The entry way leads you into the open living/dining/kitchen. Granite counters with eat in island in the kitchen. Split bedroom plan with the laundry closest to the main bedroom. All appliances remain in the kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Tray ceilings in the living room and master bedroom show the details in this home. A two-car garage for all of your storage needs. Double vanity in the master bath. Built in 2016, this home has much to offer. No HOA. Super close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and medical, as well as AL College of Osteopathic Medicine. Call me today and let's get this one sold!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $230,000
