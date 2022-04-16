 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $231,750

Energy Efficient Home with SO MANY UPGRADES - includes a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, dining space & nice family room. Granite counter tops in kitchen & both baths. Kitchen also has gas stove, stainless appliances to include refrigerator and a nice pantry. Gas fireplace with stone surround and views of the neighborhood pond. Tankless gas water heater. Gas grill hookup on covered back patio. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and bath features tiled walk-in shower/ separate tub.

