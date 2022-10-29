This home features low maintenance brick exterior. As you walk into the home through the foyer, you notice the back wall is nothing but windows. Those windows are in the open living room and kitchen. The kitchen has SS appliances including the refrigerator. The kitchen also has a large island, breakfast area, and pantry. The master bedroom and bath are on the back side of the house. The bath has a large walk in closet, double vanities, linen cabinet and compartmented water closet. Homeowners are allowed to use the pond and the playground equipment. Listing agent is a relative of the seller. Carpet is getting restretched.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $233,900
