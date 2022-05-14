 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $234,900

Brick home in Hidden Lake East with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open concept kitchen, dining and family room. Granite countertops throughout. Master bath has separate tile shower and soaking tub. Large walk-in master closet. Large laundry room. Built in desk area off of kitchen. Covered back patio overlooking large back yard.

