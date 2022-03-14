3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,000

Country Chic is this 3/2 REMODELED home w New Roof & Laminate flooring thru out. Neutral gray paint leads to the Open kitchen / Dining combo w new counters,farm house sink, stove top, hood vent & cabinets. Totally remodeled Master Suite w walk in closet & beautifully tiled, low entry shower. Bonus RM could be 4th BR. Flexspace family Rm, Spacious BRs & Laundry rm w shelving. New water lines, electrical panel & vapor barrier.Storage shed on half acre, fenced lot. Must See Interior to appreciate!