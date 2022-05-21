BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINE LAKE SUBDIVISION: GRANDROOM, SLIGHTLY OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH LUXURY VINYL, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES CERAMIC TILE SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITIES AND A PRIVATE WATER ROOM (TOILET AREA). THE HALL BATHROOM INCLUDES A LINEN CABINET. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS COVERED PORCHES ON THE FRONT AND REAR OF THE HOME; REAR PORCH IS SCREEENED IN FOR GREATER COMFORT.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bear Bryant famously said his reason for leaving Kentucky to go to his alma mater at Alabama was because “Mama called” him back home.
The owner of two Dothan eateries was honored during a recent week-long celebration of small businesses.
JACKSONVILLE – The outfield fence at G.W. Long’s baseball field and the trophy case at the Skipperville school are both about to get little mo…
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
OXFORD – G.W. Long’s baseball team is one win away from another state title.
He tipped the driver $16.
The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared in court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.
When Diamond Acree put pen to paper early Monday morning in the Cottonwood High School gym, she not only signed to play college basketball at …
The G.W. Long Rebel baseball team knows the highs of winning the state title and the lows after losing in the state championship series.
Two Dothan women have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in April.