3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,000

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINE LAKE SUBDIVISION: GRANDROOM, SLIGHTLY OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH LUXURY VINYL, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES CERAMIC TILE SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITIES AND A PRIVATE WATER ROOM (TOILET AREA). THE HALL BATHROOM INCLUDES A LINEN CABINET. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS COVERED PORCHES ON THE FRONT AND REAR OF THE HOME; REAR PORCH IS SCREEENED IN FOR GREATER COMFORT.

