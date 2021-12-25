 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,857

Hardaway B Plan - Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - The foyer opens to the open-concept great room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island and pantry that looks onto the dining space. Sectioned on the side of the house lies the master retreat. SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Vinyl Windows; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet.

