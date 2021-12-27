 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,857

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $235,857

Contrary to its name, the Hardaway will do everything except push you away. This charming 1-story, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan was designed for maximum privacy and serenity. The foyer opens to the open-concept great room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island and pantry that looks onto the dining space. Sectioned on the side of the house lies the master retreat complete with a walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Located at the rear of the house are 2 additional bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. The covered porch is a dream for those perfect fall evenings and cool spring nights.

