3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $236,899

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. House opens into a vast great room, perfect for entertaining or hanging back with the family. The kitchen boasts a u-shaped work center with a dining area and a pantry smartly tucked away.