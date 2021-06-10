3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $238,000

Great Western location out Fortner St. almost to Brannon Stand. Very quiet neighborhood with this 3/2 located on larger lot...house has been a rental but now ready for a new owner! This home boasts lots of space, office, screened porch, deck, two car garage and a separate single garage. New roof in 2019. This 3 bedroom & two bath home will make a great home for a new buyer or family looking for a great location! Make an appointment to see this great home today! . View More