3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,100

Closest thing to new construction without the wait! Come see this updated corner lot with plenty of upgrades to include a security and sprinkler system with a covered rear and side patio with a serene lake view. Low maintenance brick exterior, beautifully landscaped yard, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry and mudroom. Check out the private master suite with his and her sinks and a large walk in master. Schedule your showing today with 24 HOUR NOTICE!