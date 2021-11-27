 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,100

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,100

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,100

Closest thing to new construction without the wait! Come see this updated corner lot with plenty of upgrades to include a security and sprinkler system with a covered rear and side patio with a serene lake view. Low maintenance brick exterior, beautifully landscaped yard, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry and mudroom. Check out the private master suite with his and her sinks and a large walk in master. Schedule your showing today with 24 HOUR NOTICE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert