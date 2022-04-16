3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,500

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball selections.
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball selections.
COLUMBIA – A Columbia man was found by divers Monday, a day after he went missing while fishing in a local pond.
Q: When is the best time to put out a hummingbird feeder?
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the arrests of two people on charges of child neglect last week.
A Dothan man was arrested for drowning three newborn kittens in a container on Sunday.
Thick smoke poured across West Main Street Monday afternoon as another downtown Dothan building went up in flames.
After interviewing different candidates, Geneva County turned to a coach from within its coaching staff for its new head football coach.
The video playing on the large screen above the stage at Calvary Baptist Church showed the past inductees into the Dothan Business Hall of Fam…
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation in an effort to keep experienced educators …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.