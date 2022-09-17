3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,900

Beautiful home in the desirable Hidden Lake East community, near ACOM in Dothan, AL. Upgrades galore in this recently built home. As you enter the home, you will notice the upgraded light fixtures and luxury plank flooring. The plank flooring is throughout the home except in the 2 secondary bedrooms. The kitchen boasts gorgeous quartz countertops with a beautiful tile backsplash. The kitchen appliances are upgraded with a super quiet dishwasher in the island. The great room and dining room overlook the backyard with a privacy fence. The owner's suite is nicely sized and has an exquisite bathroom with a marble double vanity and has natural light from a transom above the mirror. The secondary bedrooms share a bath with granite countertops. The laundry room has additional space for a freezer or extra storage. The community is located on Jessie Forrester lake and home owners enjoy use of the lake for fishing, duck watching and you can even kayak or paddle board on the lake. There is a lovely walking bridge from one side of the lake to the other and a picturesque covered bridge on the lake. Home is equipped with inground sprinkler system and security system.