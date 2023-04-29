NEW Avalon Place Subdivision. There are a few units available for owner occupancy! Each unit w/high-end finishes like Granite & LVP flooring. Large vaulted living room, grand kitchen- open to dining & living for open concept living w/glass door to backyard. Kitchen w/tons of cabinets, spacious countertops in granite and stainless appliances. Separate laundry room. Large master bedroom w/spacious closet. Master bath w/dual sinks, walk-in shower w/glass shower door. Other bedroom(s) & a second full bath. Avalon’s proposed plan includes a community pool & clubhouse. Future amenities could include a dog park. One unit is priced at $239,900 and the duplex may be purchased for $479,900. Units 102 & 104 are 2 Bed 2 Bath w/2 car garage and the others are 3/2. Additional information: 43 approved duplexes for a total of 86 units will be built! Plans for the rest of the community anticipates 3/2 with a garage. Rents are now up to $1795/mo. Land Available- Developer will be building more.