3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,900

New construction home located in west Dothan. Great split floor plan, walk in master closet, tile master shower, spacious open concept living area, and fireplace in the living room. This home will have luxury vinyl plank flooring in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the wet areas. Home will be completed mid-late March 2022.

