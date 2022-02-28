3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,900

Great 1725 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Updated House in Beacon Place Subdivision. This House has a Open Floor Plan with New Roof, HVAC, Floor, Paint, Appliances, and Fence. The Fenced Back Yard has plenty of room with Covered Patio. Many extras like Sprinkler System, Water Filter System and more. Large Corner Lot. Convenient to Shopping, Restraunts, and Forever Wild North Trailhead. Vacant and Move In Ready.