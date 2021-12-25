3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $240,199

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Foyer opens into an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. The shared space makes entertaining a breeze. Buyer/or Buyer's Agent to satisfy self to any & all pertinent information