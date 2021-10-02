Kingsley Plan: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $240,631
