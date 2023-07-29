A Must See!!! This Gem you don't want to miss. It will not last long. The home is 3 years old well maintain very customized with 3 trey ceilings thru out master bedroom, living area and dining area. This home was one of the M&M builders additions with a front and back porch open floor plan and over large laundry room with wash sink screen in back porch. Master has shower and jacuzzi very easy to show with little notice.