A Must See!!! This Gem you don't want to miss. It will not last long. The home is 3 years old well maintain very customized with 3 trey ceilings thru out master bedroom, living area and dining area. This home was one of the M&M builders additions with a front and back porch open floor plan and over large laundry room with wash sink screen in back porch. Master has shower and jacuzzi very easy to show with little notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Veteran Brantley softball coach Cindy Hawthorne knew coaching would be career path
Growing up in the small Crenshaw County city of Brantley, Cindy Hawthorne was always playing sports or watching it on TV.
Prayers are being sought for Eufaula native KD Hill, a senior defensive lineman for Ole Miss this past season who was reportedly injured in a …
A multi-jurisdictional fraud and drug investigation has led to the arrests of three individuals, including one suspect who is connected to a l…
After a harrowing year, Eli Gold is ready to get back home.