Great home on huge lot. Barn w/motor home parking, Shed, view of pond. from professionally landscaped yard. Deck covered patio, fire pit, and sitting areas galore. Perfect for entertaining. Master suite redone in 2020
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a four-hour standoff, a woman surrendered peacefully to Dothan police without further incident Friday afternoon.
A dream more than a decade in the making is closer to becoming a reality now that the USDA has joined the Florida legislature in funding a vis…
Absolutely stunning home with over 250 acres! The cupola above the fourth floor has a wrap around porch with panoramic views and glass floorin…
It didn’t take long for Clair Goodson to find her way back to the Wiregrass.
- Updated
MARIANNA — A juvenile driver attempting to elude law enforcement Wednesday was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana, $1,300 in cash and…
- Updated
Five Auburn Tigers are preparing to play elsewhere in 2022.
- Updated
EUFAULA—A two-vehicle Barbour County crash on Friday has claimed the life of a Roanoke, Texas man, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Age…
- Updated
Investigators are still working on leads as part of a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting in Pansey over the weekend.
- Updated
A Dothan capital murder suspect wanted in the 2020 shooting death of Christina Moore was arrested in Georgia by U.S. marshals Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The home of Kathryn and Chris Smith in the Houston Heights section of Dothan’s Garden District has the perfect window for a gloriously full Ch…