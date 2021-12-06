 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,900

Great home on huge lot. Barn w/motor home parking, Shed, view of pond. from professionally landscaped yard. Deck covered patio, fire pit, and sitting areas galore. Perfect for entertaining. Master suite redone in 2020

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert