3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $244,900

New construction home located in Rehobeth School District. This home is USDA eligible! It will feature granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, tile master shower, LVP in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms, and stainless appliances (no refrigerator). Estimated completion is February 2023.

