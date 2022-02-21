3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $245,000

Check out this stately all-brick home in a perfect location for less than $100/sqft. Large lot just perfect for entertaining. 2480 sqft, 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, new floors, new roof replaced last year, windows have been replaced, stainless appliances, fireplace, massive playroom and Florida room, large deck, huge dining room, living room, large carport. Home is located in the highly desirable Brentwood neighborhood, centrally located to everything on the Northwest side of Dothan.