3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $245,000

Nice 3bed/2bath move in ready brick home located in Brentwood. Kitchen with breakfast area open to the spacious family room. Formal dinning room off of the kitchen that opens up to the living room. Spacious front porch and nice back patio to fire up the grill on and let the children and dog play in the large fenced in backyard. Four car garage/carport. Convenient to all the best dinning and shopping that Dothan has to offer and also conveniently located to Houston Academy, Providence, and NMA.