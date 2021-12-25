3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $245,399

PROPOSED CONST:Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Layout provides comfortable living with gathering areas and private quarters divided into two sides of the home. Walk in through the foyer and catch a glimpse of the deep dining and great room.