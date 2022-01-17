 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $247,937

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $247,937

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $247,937

The Essex is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with endless entertaining opportunities. The plan begins with a refined foyer, which opens into an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. The shared space makes entertaining a breeze. With built in appliances and a large island, the kitchen will quickly become a fan favorite spot. The master suite provides a large bedroom complete with a luxurious bathroom. The bathroom includes a walk in closet and a double granite vanity. The garage provides entry directly into the laundry room, so you never have to worry about tracking dirt across your clean house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron logo p2
State and Regional News

Omicron logo p2

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert