Lot 8, Essex Plan: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $247,937
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive-thru supermarket is coming to Dothan soon with its owner eyeing an opening date in June.
- Updated
The Austin Davis era at Auburn has ended after only 43 days.
- Updated
A Dothan woman is accused of kicking and punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to the death of the victim’s unborn child.
- Updated
The driver of a pickup truck and three Marianna residents in the car he struck head-on were killed in a traffic crash Monday night in Calhoun …
- Updated
As four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen reached for the blue Auburn hat on the table in front of him Wednesday, a glimmer of hope no doubt…
- Updated
Police arrested a Headland woman for carrying 180 grams of methamphetamine in her car.
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash in Coffee County that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two women and one man from…
- Updated
As Discipleship Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan, it came natural for Dan Tankersley to link his baseball success with Bible scriptu…
- Updated
DALEVILLE – An Enterprise woman is being held in connection with a shooting early Sunday at a bar on North Daleville Avenue.
- Updated
Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Ross Clark Circle early Wednesday afternoon, according to Dothan police.