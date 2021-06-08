3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,000

Beautiful 2 story, 3/2 open floor plan w/lots of beautiful new flooring, GR w/stone wood burning fp & cathedral ceilings w/wooden beams, 2 sliding doors that lead out to a new large wooden deck, kitchen has freshly painted cabinets with new cabinet doors, including glass doors, pantry, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, beautiful lighting in GR & Kit, 2 br's, office & game room/LR down, 2 car attached carport, 2 car detached gar/workshop, property backs up to Forever Wild Trail View More